Pakistan target BoPs, hamlets along IB in J-K's Kathua

Pakistani Rangers overnight targeted border outposts (BoPs) and villages at five places along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the ceasefire agreement, drawing strong retaliation from the BSF, officials said on Tuesday.

The unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side in Chandma, Faqeera, Londi, Satpal and Karol Krishna in Hiranagar sector started around 9:45 pm and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4:25 am, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

The firing triggered fear among border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.