Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 5:05 PM

Pakistan targets villages, forward posts along IB, LoC in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 4000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 5:05 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said on Sunday.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the latest ceasefire violation which came a day after a personnel of the Indian Army was killed and three others including two women were injured in separate ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Death of student: Govt suspends members of District Medical Board Sgr

Screengrab of the video advertisement

Twitterati Demand Pulling Down Thermal Wear Ad Portraying Kashmiris in 'bad light'

Representational Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Image

Two including a militant held during search operation in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Army

At about 11.15 am on Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defense spokesman said.

In another ceasefire violation, the officials said Pakistani Rangers targeted Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outpost areas at around 9 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF).

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 am on Sunday but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Death of student: Govt suspends members of District Medical Board Sgr

Screengrab of the video advertisement

Twitterati Demand Pulling Down Thermal Wear Ad Portraying Kashmiris in 'bad light'

GK Photo

Jammu University starts ten days trekking expedition to Bhadarwah valley

Representational Image

Army soldier ends life in J&K's Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 4000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year, which is the highest in the past decade, compared to a total of 3289 violations in 2019, officials said.

Tagged in ,
Related News