Pakistan used heavy artillery, modern weapons in recent LoC flare-up: IG BSF

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, Rajesh Mishra on Sunday said Pakistan used heavy artillery and other modern weapons in recent shelling that caused a massive damage on this side of Line of Control (LoC).

“But our troops gave a befitting reply and destroyed Pakistani army camps, launch pads and ammunition depots,” Mishra told media persons while paying tributes to the slain BSF man Rakesh Doval who was killed in cross border shelling in Naugam sector Kupwara district.

Mishra said that in the recent shelling many civilians were killed, property destroyed and some civilians sustained injuries as well along the villages on the LoC without revealing any figures.

He said that over 300 militants are ready to sneak into this side of the border. “All the launch pads are active on the other side. But security forces are always ready to foil all infiltration bids that will be made before the snowfall would block all infiltration routes,” he said.

Mishra added that human rights organizations must take note of the damage caused to the civilian properties and killing of civilians in the intense shelling.

He also called the BSF man a daring officer who continued to fight despite being injured.