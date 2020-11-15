Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 1:08 PM

Pakistan used heavy artillery, modern weapons in recent LoC flare-up: IG BSF

Mishra added that human rights organizations must take note of the damage caused to the civilian properties and killing of civilians in the intense shelling.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 1:08 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, Rajesh Mishra on Sunday said Pakistan used heavy artillery and other modern weapons in recent shelling that caused a massive damage on this side of Line of Control (LoC).

“But our troops gave a befitting reply and destroyed Pakistani army camps, launch pads and ammunition depots,” Mishra told media persons while paying tributes to the slain BSF man Rakesh Doval who was killed in cross border shelling in Naugam sector Kupwara district.

Trending News

Have bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC polls: Mehbooba

Our engagement with PAGD for DDC polls only: Cong

DDC polls imperative to defeat communal forces: Hakeem Yaseen

Mishra said that in the recent shelling many civilians were killed, property destroyed and some civilians sustained injuries as well along the villages on the LoC without revealing any figures.

He said that over 300 militants are ready to sneak into this side of the border. “All the launch pads are active on the other side. But security forces are always ready to foil all infiltration bids that will be made before the snowfall would block all infiltration routes,” he said.

Mishra added that human rights organizations must take note of the damage caused to the civilian properties and killing of civilians in the intense shelling.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Image Source: Flickr

250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU

21-year-old Shubham Yadav. Photo source: Twitter / @RaiyanMalik03

Moved by 'growing Islamophobia and religious polarization', Rajasthan youth chooses to study Islamic studies in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 53.8mn: Johns Hopkins

File Photo [For representational purpose only]

India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark

He also called the BSF man a daring officer who continued to fight despite being injured.

Tagged in ,
Related News