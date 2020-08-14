Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 3:04 PM

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Hiranagar in Jammu: Officials

Civilian areas targeted’; highways, border areas on high alert
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 3:04 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Pakistan Rangers on Friday resorted to unprovoked shelling across the International border, targeting civilian areas in Hiranagar of Kathua district of Jammu, officials said.

“They used mortar shells and heavy machine gun fire to target the residential area in Chhan Tanda village during the wee hours,” said an official, adding that there was no report of any loss of life.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

The District Magistrate, Kathua, OP Bhagat said the shelling has hit the residential houses. “The Pakistani Rangers opened fire without any provocation and targeted the civilian areas,” he said.

Locals said that they were sleeping when the firing started. “It was a scary moment when bullets and splinters hit their houses,” said a resident.

Meanwhile, the BSF said that they are on high alert in view of August 15. The patrolling has been intensified along the border and local police are also coordinating with them, said an official.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo of M S Dhoni

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

The highways and border areas have been kept on high alert across Jammu division day ahead of I-Day celebrations to foil any untoward incidents.

Besides, the Border Security Force is also patrolling the Chenab river in Akhnoor on motorboats.

The IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh has directed the police officers to step-up security in their respective districts. “All the nakas deployed on border roads, NH-44 and other interior highways be put on high alert round the clock,” directed the IGP Jammu Zone.

Related News