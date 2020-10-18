Jammu, Latest News
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:01 PM

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing on the Indian side, the officials said.
Representational Photo
Pakistani Rangers opened fire at forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

BSF personnel guarding the IB effectively retaliated.

Officials said the Pakistani Rangers started the firing in the Pansar-Manyari area of Hiranagar sector around 9.45 pm on Saturday,

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing on the Indian side, the officials said.

