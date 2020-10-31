Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 4:51 PM

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in JK's Kathua

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4:15 AM on Saturday.
Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

The firing from across the border started in Chandwa, Mayari and Faqeera in Hiranagar sector around 9:45 PM on Friday, prompting effective retaliation by the Border Security Force, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4:15 AM on Saturday. There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

