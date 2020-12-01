Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan army on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Baba Khori area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri district.

An official said that the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC. “Pakistan shelled the areas along Baba Khori area of Line of Control (LoC) with dozens of Pakistan fired shells falling in the civilian areas,” the official said.

The official further added that heavy shelling continued for two to three hours triggering panic among the residents.