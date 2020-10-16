Jammu, Latest News
October 16, 2020

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A JCO of the army was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in the same district on Thursday.
Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions along the Line of Control ( LoC) Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 5.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian army retaliated befittingly.”

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in nearly 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January 2020.

