Jammu
Poonch
September 5, 2020

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling
File Photo
File Photo

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

Colonel Devender Anand, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, according to IANS news agency, said: “At about 9.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors of Poonch district.”

He said the Indian army is retaliating “befittingly”.

