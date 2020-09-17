Latest News, Pir Panjal
Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K's Poonch: Army

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the line of control (LoC) on Thursday to violate ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, “At about 6.45 a.m. on Thursday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Indian army retaliates befittingly.”

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January this year.

