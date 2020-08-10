Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:19 PM

Pakistani troops fire at border posts along LoC

the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:19 PM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Balakote sector around 10.15 am and was given a befitting response by Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC, the spokesman said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty, the spokesman said.

Officials said Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village, causing panic among residents.

Latest News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

GK Photo

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

On Sunday, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote, Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors.

Related News