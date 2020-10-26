Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

Pakistan’s active coronavirus patients have crossed the 10,000-mark, showing a slow but steady rise in numbers, amidst fear of a second wave hitting the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of total reported cases reached 326,602 after 77 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

So far, 311,075 people have recovered while 6,739 died, including three, in the last one day. The number of active patients was 10,788 in the country, the ministry reported.

The rise was seen in the last few weeks after the total number of active cases was reduced to less than 6,000 in September. The positivity rate was also reduced to 1.28 on August 31 but resurged and now stood at 2.78, it said.

A total of 4,290,545 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 26,492 in the last 24 hours.

The top officials have repeatedly warned that the country is vulnerable due to the coming winter and people should follow guidelines to ward off the threat of the second wave of coronavirus.