Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 12:09 PM

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

A total of 4,290,545 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 26,492 in the last 24 hours.
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 12:09 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Pakistan’s active coronavirus patients have crossed the 10,000-mark, showing a slow but steady rise in numbers, amidst fear of a second wave hitting the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of total reported cases reached 326,602 after 77 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Trending News
Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

ACB produces chargesheet in illegal land mutation case

People in Kashmir show respect to tricolor: BJP's Koul

Bandipora Police arrests drug peddler

So far, 311,075 people have recovered while 6,739 died, including three, in the last one day. The number of active patients was 10,788 in the country, the ministry reported.

The rise was seen in the last few weeks after the total number of active cases was reduced to less than 6,000 in September. The positivity rate was also reduced to 1.28 on August 31 but resurged and now stood at 2.78, it said.

A total of 4,290,545 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 26,492 in the last 24 hours.

Latest News
Representational Image

India, US hold Defence Minister-level talks

GK Photo

BJP supporters take out 'Tiranga rally' in Srinagar

Representational Image

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of truce violations

Representational Photo of Globalisation. Source: Wikipedia / Pascal Kirchmair

Global trade making water, energy insecurity worse: Study

The top officials have repeatedly warned that the country is vulnerable due to the coming winter and people should follow guidelines to ward off the threat of the second wave of coronavirus.

Tagged in ,
Related News