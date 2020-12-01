Latest News, World
Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 400,000-mark

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has finalised recommendations for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines.
Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 400,000-mark on Tuesday as a second wave of the coronavirus builds momentum and officials struggle to counter public indifference to the pandemic.

The death toll rose to 8,091 with 67 more people succumbing to the deadly viral infection overnight, the health ministry said. 

With the detection of 2,458 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the nationwide tally now stands at 400,482, it said.

While 343,286 people have recovered so far, 2,165 others are in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that the number of active patients in the country currently stands at 49,105. 

