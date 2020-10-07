Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 316,315 with 624 new cases

Pakistan’s coronavirus caseload on Wednesday reached 316,315 with 624 new patients testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

With the death of 12 more people, the death toll from the COVID-19 has reached 4,535, it said.

The data of the ministry showed that at least 301,288 people have recovered while some 499 are in the critical condition.

The authorities have so far carried out 3,730,221 tests in the country, including 27,614 in the last 24 hours.