Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 1:12 PM

Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 316,315 with 624 new cases

With the death of 12 more people, the death toll from the COVID-19 has reached 4,535, it said.
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 1:12 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Pakistan’s coronavirus caseload on Wednesday reached 316,315 with 624 new patients testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

With the death of 12 more people, the death toll from the COVID-19 has reached 4,535, it said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

The data of the ministry showed that at least 301,288 people have recovered while some 499 are in the critical condition.

The authorities have so far carried out 3,730,221 tests in the country, including 27,614 in the last 24 hours.

Tagged in ,
Related News