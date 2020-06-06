Latest News, Sports, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 10:45 AM

Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar Recovers from Coronavirus, Urges People to Take it Seriously

Riaz Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died at his home and was buried in haste by his family.
Touseef Umar Pakistani Cricketer
File Pic of Taufeeq Umar

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has safely recovered from COVID-19 and has advised people to take the virus seriously and build up their immune systems.

Umar, who is also a member of the national junior selection committee, contracted the virus two weeks ago and isolated himself at his home.

On Friday, Umar said he had made a full recovery from the virus and his test has come negative.

“I would urge everyone to take care of themselves and take this Covid-19 seriously. Social distancing and safety measures are a must for everyone,” he said.

Umar, 38, who appeared in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said people should panic if they contract the virus.

“I isolated myself in a room for two weeks away from the children and elderly people in my family. I would say people should not be alarmed if they test positive. I would advise them to work on building up their immune system, he said.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the coronavirus with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this week.

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, had died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

