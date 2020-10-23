Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 2:26 PM

Pakistan's anti-corruption body slaps fresh graft case on Nawaz Sharif

On Thursday, a total of 11 cases were approved at NAB's Executive Board.
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 2:26 PM
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. Photo Source: Wikipedia / Z A Balti
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. Photo Source: Wikipedia / Z A Balti

Pakistan’s anti-corruption body has slapped a fresh corruption case on deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, compounding the legal woes of the embattled Opposition leader who has frequently attacked the powerful military as well as the government.

Sharif, the 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the Supreme Court on corruption charges, is currently in London for medical treatment.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Body of missing woman recovered from Banihal in decomposed state

Symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' held

EGI, PCI condemn sealing of Kashmir Times office

Greater Kashmir

People suffer as NTPHC Natnusa lacks staff, facilities

The National Accountability Bureau also approved cases against Sharif’s ex-personal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry and former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Aftab Sultan, Dawn newspaper reported.

On Thursday, a total of 11 cases were approved at NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by its chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

Tagged in , ,
Related News