Pampore gunfight: Another militant killed, death toll 2

Two Laskhar-e-Toiba militants were killed while their associate was captured alive during a gunfight in Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

A police spokesman said that another militant was killed in the gunfight, taking the number of militant deaths in the gunfight to two.

He said one militant surrendered. The identity of the slain was not immediately known.

The gunfight broke out last evening after militants opened fire on the security forces.

A police official said the militants fled after opening indiscriminate fire in which one civilian was killed and another injured.

The militants were tracked during a search operation launched by the forces late last night, he said, adding that the operation was halted in view of darkness.

Today morning, the operation was resumed in which one militant was killed, said the official.