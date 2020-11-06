Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 11:05 AM

Pampore gunfight: Militant killed, associate captured alive

Today morning, the operation was resumed in which one militant was killed
A militant was killed and his associate captured alive during a gunfight with the security forces in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama gunfight on Friday, police said.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that a militant surrendered during the gunfight. “One militant was killed in the gunfight,” he said on Twitter.

The gunfight broke out last evening after militants opened fire on the security forces.

A police official said the militants fled after opening indiscriminate fire in which one civilian was killed and another injured.

The militants were tracked during a search operation launched by the forces late last night, he said, adding that the operation was halted in view of darkness.

Today morning, the operation was resumed in which one militant was killed, said the official.

