Militants on Tuesday evening fired upon and critically injured a Panch, reportedly affiliated with BJP, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, official sources said.

They said the militants attacked the Panch, identified as Arif Ahmad near his residence at Akhran Qazigund.

A police officer confirmed the incident and told GNS that the injured was being shifted to emergency Hospital Qazigund. “He has firearm injury in neck and his condition is critical,” the officer added.