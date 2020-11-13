Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
November 13, 2020

Panthachowk resident impersonating as Anti-Corruption Bureau official held: Police

Srinagar,
November 13, 2020
Representational Pic

Police on Friday said a man impersonating as an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was held from Pampore area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

In a statement, a police spokesman said  that a person hailing from Dadsara area of Awantipora lodged a complaint in which he stated that a man stopped his car near Awantipora Toll Plaza and introduced himself as Anti Corruption Bureau Official. 

“The said person had searched the complainant’s car and taken his phone number. Later on during evening hours the said person called the complainant on phone with the intention to extort money from him,” said the spokesman.

Acting on the complaint, the spokesman said that the police identified the accused as Muhammad Amin Wani of Zafron Colony Panthachowk and arrested him from Pampore area. 

A case vide FIR number 164/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora, he said.

