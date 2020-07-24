Health, Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 5:56 PM

Paramedic tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora, 12 staffers quarantined

File Representational Pic

After a paramedic tested positive on Friday, 12 of the staff have been put under quarantine, affecting the normal operations at District hospital Bandipora in north Kashmir.

The employee, who is a nursing orderly, was among the team of 4 doctors and paramedical staff who had performed surgery on a pregnant lady, who later turned out to be COVID19 positive.

“Among the doctors, two are gynaecologists and two anaesthetists, rest 8 are the paramedical staff,” BMO Bandipora told Greater Kashmir.

With the staff going under mandatory quarantine, an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff has been reported at the hospital.

Apart from affecting normal operations at the hospital, the Gynae department has been shut as the operation theatre has been closed and doctors put under quarantine.

Related News