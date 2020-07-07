Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 8:33 PM

Parks, gardens to reopen in J&K from tomorrow: Baseer Khan

All gardens and parks were closed in J&K in March this year to due to COVID-19 outbreak
Pic: Mubashir Khan

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced the reopening of all parks and gardens in the union territory from Wednesday.

“All parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir reopen from tomorrow,” Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

He said every visitor is required to wear mask and maintain social distancing including at ticket counters.

“There will be thermal scanners at the entry points. Use of Hand sanitizers is also a must,” he added.

All gardens and parks were closed in J&K in March this year to due to COVID-19 outbreak.

