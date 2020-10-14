Participation of Kashmiris important to resolve Kashmir issue, says Pakistan NSA in interview to Karan Thapar

Pakistan Prime Minister’s adviser on national security issues Moeed Yusuf has said that Kashmiris should be engaged in talks to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He also claimed that India has sent a message to Pakistan with “desire for conversation”, insisting that Kashmiris must be a third party at these talks and only then the issue will be solved.

Yusuf made the remarks in an interview with journalist Karan Thapar for the news portal The Wire.

Yusuf also raised the two pre-conditions in the interview. “One is that India must reverse what he called the “military siege” in Kashmir and also roll back the new domicile law,” he said.

This was the first interview of a top Pakistani official after the constitutional changes were made last year to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (now a union territory) by the government of India.

He said that Pakistan doesn’t and cannot recognize Article 370 because it has been protesting for the actual instrument of accession.

Yusuf said the constitutional changes of August 2019 are “not an internal matter”. He said they were “a matter for the UN.”

He said that “Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and whatever the solution UN comes up with, Pakistan will work in that framework.”