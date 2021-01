Four passengers were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and turned turtle in Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

Quoting officials, news agency–KNO– reported that a passenger bus bearing registration No. JK01D 5574 was on its way to Gund when it skidded off the road at Ganiwan.

Immediately after the accident, the police and locals rescued the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment.