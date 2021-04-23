Pattan bank heist: Car used by robbers found, snatched rifle recovered

Police on Friday claimed to have recovered the guard’s snatched rifle and the car used by armed robbers after breaking into a J&K Bank branch in Sherabad Khore in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the abandoned vehicle was found at Wusan village in Kunzar area of Baramulla district this morning.

During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said.

He said searches have been intensified in an around the area to nab the culprits.

At least three unidentified gunmen donning PPE kits had on Thursday looted two lac eighty six-thousand one hundred and thirty (2,86,130 INR) rupees from the bank branch.