Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:38 PM

Pattan bank heist: Car used by robbers found, snatched rifle recovered

"Searches have been intensified in an around the area to nab the culprits," said an official.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:38 PM
During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Police on Friday claimed to have recovered the guard’s snatched rifle and the car used by armed robbers after breaking into a J&K Bank branch in Sherabad Khore in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the abandoned vehicle was found at Wusan village in Kunzar area of Baramulla district this morning.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said.

He said searches have been intensified in an around the area to nab the culprits.

At least three unidentified gunmen donning PPE kits had on Thursday looted two lac eighty six-thousand one hundred and thirty (2,86,130 INR) rupees from the bank branch.

Tagged in , ,
Related News