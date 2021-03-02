Patwari dies of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmir, Latest News
A young Patwari Tuesday died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Aglar area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. 

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Inam ul Haq Malik (33) of Balpora Shopian was spotted lying unconscious in an orchard in Aglar Pinjoora following which they took him to the hospital. 

The doctors, who received Inam at the hospital, declared him dead saying he had died due to cardiac arrest.

They further added that Inam was working as Patwari in the Irrigation Department.

As per the sources, police have taken the body into their custody for legal formalities following which the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.

