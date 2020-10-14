Latest News, Srinagar
PC chairman Sajad Lone calls on Mehbooba Mufti after her release from detention

Mufti, who was detained in August last year following the abrogation of Article 370, was released from 14-month detention last night.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Wednesday called on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti following her release from detention.

In a tweet, a PC spokesman said that Lone called on Mufti at her residence this evening.

Mufti, who was detained in August last year following the abrogation of Article 370, was released from 14-month detention last night.

