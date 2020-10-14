PC chairman Sajad Lone calls on Mehbooba Mufti after her release from detention

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Wednesday called on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti following her release from detention.
In a tweet, a PC spokesman said that Lone called on Mufti at her residence this evening.
@JKPC_ Chairman @sajadlone called on @jkpdp President @MehboobaMufti after her release from a Year and Half long detention. @SAAQQIIB @parawahid @TahirsyeedK @buttkout @DrShuntySingh @takfirdous @shangpal pic.twitter.com/MxxeP9uNts— Syed Suhail Bukhari (@Suhail_Bukhari) October 14, 2020
Mufti, who was detained in August last year following the abrogation of Article 370, was released from 14-month detention last night.