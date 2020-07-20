Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 10:45 AM

PDD employee dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Sopore

He said a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 10:45 AM
Representational pic
Representational pic

A 40-year-old man who was working as a foreman in Power Development Department (PDD) died of electric shock in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

An official said Sonaullah Dar, a resident of Seelo area, received an electric shock while repairing a live wire at Yaseen Colony in Arampora area.

Trending News
File Photo of Azad Ahmad Shah

"We will die without you": Missing Bandipora youth's family appeals him to return home

Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

He was immediately shifted to Sub-district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.

Related News