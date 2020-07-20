PDD employee dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Sopore

A 40-year-old man who was working as a foreman in Power Development Department (PDD) died of electric shock in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

An official said Sonaullah Dar, a resident of Seelo area, received an electric shock while repairing a live wire at Yaseen Colony in Arampora area.

He was immediately shifted to Sub-district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.