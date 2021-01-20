Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kangan ,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 2:18 PM

PDD lineman injured due to electrocution in central Kashmir's Kangan, hospitalized

Sheikh was rushed to Trauma Hospital, Kangan, where he is undergoing treatment.
A 55-year-old lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD) was on Wednesday injured due to electrocution at Wani Yaram village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. 

Sources told KNO that the PDD lineman identified as Mehboob Sheikh , son of Abdul Shakoor Sheikh of received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire in the locality while repairing a wire leaving him injured.

