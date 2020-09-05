PDP expels Nazir Yatoo from party's basic membership

Trending News
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said that they have expelled youth leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo for his “anti-party activities”.
“Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities & repeated acts of indiscipline, party’s disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party,” the PDP said on Twitter.
