PDP leader booked for manhandling BJP worker in J-K's Rajouri

A video of PDP workers led by Choudhary barging into a shop and beating a BJP worker, Ripu Daman, in the Nowshera area has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to take action.
Senior PDP leader and former legislator Surinder Choudhary has been booked for allegedly manhandling a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Friday.

A video of PDP workers led by Choudhary barging into a shop and beating a BJP worker, Ripu Daman, in the Nowshera area has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to take action.

A case has been registered against Chaudhary and investigation started, police officials said.

Daman has been was hospitslised following the attack, they said.

BJP leader Vibodh Gupta strongly condemned the assault on the party worker and said the PDP leadership has lost the mental balance out of frustration .

Surinder Choudhary has crossed the limit and he will surely be punished as per the law of land, but at the same time his true face is exposed now before the masses, he said.

“Barbaric assault on BJP leader Ripu Daman by PDP leader Surinder Choudhary is to be seen as an act of terrorism at the behest of PDP’s top leadership,” Gupta said.

