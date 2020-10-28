Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 8:59 PM

PDP leader joins BJP in Jammu

Hailing Hussain's decision, Raina said he has come to the right place now
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 8:59 PM

A senior PDP leader joined the BJP here on Wednesday, saying the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not support anyone who tries to defame the nation and the national flag.

Ramazan Hussain, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly elections from Bani constituency on a BSP ticket before joining the PDP, was welcomed into the party fold by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters here, a party release said.

Trending News
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases

File Photo of Sarjan Barkati

South Kashmir cleric Sarjan Barkati released from detention after four years

File Photo

Congress rejects notification of new land laws in J&K: JKPCC chief

Representational Photo

Man injured in bear attack in J&K's Poonch

It said Hussain quit PDP and joined the BJP along with his supporters, stressing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are very optimistic about the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The people of J-K are ready to sacrifice themselves to protect the ‘Tiranga’ (tricolour) and do not support anybody who tries to defame the nation and the national flag,” the statement quoting Hussain said.

He said J-K is on the right track towards peace and development.

Latest News
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases

Representational Image

Two more die of COVID-19 in Ladakh; 46 new cases

File Photo of Sarjan Barkati

South Kashmir cleric Sarjan Barkati released from detention after four years

Image Source: Kashmir University

Kashmir University to launch more UG, PG programmes

Hailing Hussain’s decision, Raina said he has come to the right place now and asked him to serve the party and the nation with full vigour.

Raina also assured him full support of the party in his public welfare endeavours, the statement said.

“The PDP has insulted the nation and this has forced senior leaders to quit that party,” Raina claimed.

Tagged in ,
Related News