PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from house detention

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar was on Thursday released from house detention.

Akhtar remained under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State into two Union Territories.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Akhtar in a tweet said that he was informed today that he is free to move now.

“After 407 days of detention am informed that I am free to move about. Thank you rulers for small mercies while you inflict larger tragedies on our land,” Naeem tweeted.

Several leaders including the former chief ministers of J&K were detained by the government on August 5 last year and were later released while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain under house detention at her Gupkar residence.