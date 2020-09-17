Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 9:51 AM

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from house detention

Akhtar remained under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the government abrogated Article 370
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 9:51 AM
File pic of Naeem Akhtar
File pic of Naeem Akhtar

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar was on Thursday released from house detention.

Akhtar remained under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State into two Union Territories.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Akhtar in a tweet said that he was informed today that he is free to move now.

“After 407 days of detention am informed that I am free to move about. Thank you rulers for small mercies while you inflict larger tragedies on our land,” Naeem tweeted.

Several leaders including the former chief ministers of J&K were detained by the government on August 5 last year and were later released while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain under house detention at her Gupkar residence.

Related News