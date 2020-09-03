PDP leaders not allowed to attend party meeting in Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration disallowed its maiden meeting following the revocation of Article 370 in August last year.

The meeting, according to a PDP spokesman, had been called to discuss several important issues including party president Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention under the PSA (Public Security Act).

Several PDP leaders were prevented by the police from leaving their residences today.

Former education and works minister Naeem Akhter shared a video on Twitter in which he was not allowed to leave his residence for the meeting scheduled at 11 am.

“Despite being free on paper and in govt submissions in HC and SC, PDP Leadership continues to be under illegal detention, without any official orders. Video from today – I wasn’t allowed to attend the PDP meeting nor were any of my colleagues,” tweeted Akhter.

Another video was shared on the official Twitter account of Mehbooba Mufti in which another former minister, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura was stopped by the police. “Shameful that J&K admin along with police physically prevented PDP leaders from leaving their homes in Srinagar today. They shamelessly lie to courts that these people are free to move & then have the audacity to detain them illegally at home,” read the tweet.