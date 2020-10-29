PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

Police on Thursday sealed the office of Peoples Democratic Party Office (PDP) in Srinagar on Thursday morning ahead of the party’s scheduled protest over Centre’s decision to amend new land laws in J&K.

Former J&K Chief Minister and the PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the administration for the move.

“PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that’s being showcased in the world?” she wrote on Twitter.

PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ thats being showcased in the world? @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/j9Y5L5WTyQ— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 29, 2020

PDP workers also held a demonstration at the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on Wednesday and accused the BJP of selling Jammu.