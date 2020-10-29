Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:03 PM

PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti slammed the administration for the move.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:03 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Police on Thursday sealed the office of Peoples Democratic Party Office (PDP) in Srinagar on Thursday morning ahead of the party’s scheduled protest over Centre’s decision to amend new land laws in J&K.

Former J&K Chief Minister and the PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the administration for the move.

Trending News
GK Photo

Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in alleged funding case

35 flights with 3,277 passengers arrive in J&K

“PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that’s being showcased in the world?” she wrote on Twitter.

PDP workers also held a demonstration at the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on Wednesday and accused the BJP of selling Jammu.

Tagged in ,
Related News