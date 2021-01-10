Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 2:26 PM

PDP sarpanch among two die of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir

Total number deaths due to heart attack reach 11 in last six days in Kashmir
Representational Image
A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sarpanch was among two persons who died of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Mohammad Shaban Shah (50) son of Mume Shah, a resident of Bon Numbal locality of Mattan in Anantnag died due to a massive cardiac arrest at his home.

Mohammad Shaban was a Sarpanch and was affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party.

In another incident, a health employee identified as Abdul Aziz Bhat son of Abdul Qadir Bhat, a resident of Durpora suffered a massive cardiac arrest early morning today at his home.

