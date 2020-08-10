Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 5:53 PM

PDP youth leader joins Apni Party in Jammu

"There are some leaders in the PDP who are enjoying power despite having no connections with the grassroots.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 5:53 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader on Monday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here, a party leader said.

Malik Mohammad Umar, the general secretary of the PDP’s youth wing, was welcomed into the JKAP by senior leaders including former minister Dilawar Mir, the leader said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

Hailing from Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley region, Umar said he had learnt a lot during his association with the PDP but felt the need to be part of a better platform which can work with the people and take the Union Territory to new heights of development.

“There are some leaders in the PDP who are enjoying power despite having no connections with the grassroots. We have a lot of issues in Chenab valley where the majority of the people are craving for basic medical facilities, better roads, electricity and drinking water,” he said.

Umar, a lawyer by profession, said, “The Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari has generated a hope among the people and it is the best available platform which is connected with the ordinary people and can resolve their issues.

Related News