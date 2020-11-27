Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 2:36 PM

PDP's Waheed Parra remanded to 15-day NIA custody

NIA sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 2:36 PM
File Photo of PDP leader Waheed Parra
File Photo of PDP leader Waheed Parra

PDP leader Waheed Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen militants to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Parra was taken to Jammu and produced before a designated NIA court in a case related to his alleged “close links” with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh earlier this year, officials said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Representational Pic

Testing ramped up in Jammu, cases on rise

After his arrest on Wednesday, the NIA produced Parra in a Delhi court on Thursday and sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu, the officials said.

According to the officials, during the investigation into Singh’s association with Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the NIA came across phone records of Mir which showed that he was in close contact with Parra.

Mir had claimed during questioning that Parra sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for his party candidate Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and also president of the PDP, the officials said.

Tagged in ,
Related News