Peace, ending militancy and ensuring development my mission: Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Manoj Sinha Friday said that his mission in the UT will be to bring peace, end militancy and to ensure development by all means.

“J&K is India’s heaven and crown. I have been given a chance to play a role here. August 5 is a historic day and will be remembered in history. I met some officers and they told me that in the past one year, there has been a lot of development in all sectors. I will take forward the same process of development with a speed and vigor,” Sinha told reporters at Rajbhawan Srinagar, soon after taking oath as the new LG of J&K UT, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

He replaced Girish Chandera Murmu, who has been appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

He said there is a need to instill confidence among the “aam Janata” of J&K in democracy.

“I have no specific agenda and there will be no disparity. There will be equal treatment to all. And we will work for the welfare of people of J&K. I will try on that front and I have spoken to some officers in that regard already. I will be in touch with the media too besides common people of J&K,” Sinha said.

The new LG said that his mission in the J&K UT will be to ensure peace, end militancy and to work for the development by all means. Asked he was public friendly and how he will maintain a balance on that front, Sinha said that the team of officers, who are part of the system will stay in touch with the people.

“We will listen to the grievances of people and ensure their timely redressal,” Singh said.