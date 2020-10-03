'Pedal for Peace' cycle race postponed

The ‘Pedal for Peace’ cycle race has been postponed in view of one-day state mourning announced by the government over the death of the Amir of State of Kuwait.

As per a notification dated October 2, 2020, wherein as a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of State of Kuwait, who passed away on 29/09/2020, the Government has decided that one day State mourning shall be observed on 04/10/2020.

Due to this, the Cycle Race – Pedal for Peace – has been postponed until further notice.