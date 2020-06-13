India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Dehradun,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 1:52 PM

People fed up with militancy in J&K, want normalcy: Army Chief

Press Trust of India
Dehradun,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 1:52 PM
Army Chief General M M Naravane on Saturday said the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have had a lot of successes recently as people there are fed up with militancy and want normalcy to return to the Union territory.

“As far as Jammu and Kashmir or our western neighbour is concerned, we have had a lot of successes in the last one week or ten days,” Naravane told reporters on the sidelines of the IMA’s passing out parade which he addressed as the reviewing officer.

“All this has been because of the close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said a majority of the recent anti-militancy operations were based on information provided by locals which is an indication that they are fed up with militancy and want normalcy to return to the valley.

“Most operations have been carried out on the basis of information provided by locals which goes to show they are also absolutely fed up with militancy and want that the situation should return to normal,” Naravane said.

