Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 12:27 PM

People's Alliance delegation visits Kargil, to meet local leaders

The leaders sought support of people to the struggle for the restoration of August 4 last year's position.
Omar Abdullah while addressing local leaders in Drass on Friday. Photo Source: Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
Omar Abdullah while addressing local leaders in Drass on Friday. Photo Source: Twitter/@OmarAbdullah

A delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders visited Drass area of Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning to meet the local leaders there.

The delegation included, among others, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

On their arrival in Drass, people warmly welcomed the delegation.

The leaders sought support of people to the struggle for the restoration of August 4 last year’s position.

Omar Abdullah said that the people of Drass, Kargil shouldn’t feel alone in this struggle, adding that they will fight until they don’t reunite Leh, Kargil and Jammu and Kashmir again as earlier.

“Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration @jkpdp@MehboobaMufti @MuzzafarShah1 @parawahid @JKNC_ @nasirsogami,” Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter.

This is the first delegation of the mainstream parties visiting the region after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

