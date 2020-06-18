Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 7:07 PM

Peoples Conference welcomes release of senior political leaders

Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 7:07 PM

The J&K Peoples Conference termed the revocation of PSA detention of Naeem Akthar, Ali Mohd Sagar and Hilal Akbar Lone as a welcome step while demanding the central government to expedite the release of all political prisoners illegally detained after August 5.

“We welcome the release of senior leaders who were freed after completing more than ten months in detention. While this is a step in the right direction, the government must also revoke detentions of other political leaders including PC Chairman Sajad Lone and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, who continue to remain under house arrest.

We also urge the government to unconditionally release political workers and activists booked under the draconian Public Safety Act and languishing in different jails across the country”, PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.

