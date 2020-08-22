GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Pharmacist among nine more die in J&K, COVID-19 toll 612

With these deaths, 567 people in Kashmir Valley and 45 in Jammu division
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more covid-19 related deaths since last night, taking the fatality count to 612 in the union territory.

The deceased include five from Kashmir Valley including a 56-year-old pharmacist and four others from Jammu division.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 60-year-old woman from Kishtwar, a 70-year-old man from Marh in Jammu district, a 70-year-old man from Samba and a middle aged man from Poonch died at GMC Jammu.

Regarding the five deaths from Kashmir Valley, they said, one among them a 79-year-old woman from Kralgund Kupwara died at SKIMS Soura, a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

A 75-year-old man from Bemina Srinagar also died at the hospital, more than two weeks after he was admitted there.

Also, the pharmacist from Ashmuqam area of Anantnag died at the hospital, three days after he was admitted. He was posted at Sub District Hospital Seer Anantnag and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

A 63-year-old woman from Bemina died at SKIMS Bemina, twelve days after she was admitted to the hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley, they said.

A 40-year-old man from Chanapora also died at a hospital here, hours after being admitted and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia, they said. “His sample for rapid antigen came positive,” said a source.   

With these deaths, 567 people in Kashmir Valley and 45 in Jammu division have succumbed to the virus so far in the J&K.

