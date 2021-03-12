Pistol-borne man reportedly loots Grameen Bank branch in Kunzer; 'fishy', says SSP Baramulla

An unknown pistol-borne person on Friday afternoon “looted” a branch of Grameen Bank Branch in Ogmuna, Kunzer Tangmarg area of north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district, even as the district police chief termed the matter ‘fishy’.

Reports said that a person made the heist at the bank branch and decamped with cash.

Quoting an unnamed police officer, news agency GNS reported that the gunman fired one round in the air this afternoon when most of the staff had gone to offer prayers.

Later the gunman, as per bank staff, decamped with Rs 2.25 lakh, the official said.

However, news agency KNO while quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, reported that the robbery case seems ‘suspicious’ and ‘fishy’, but the police, he said, was still investigating the matter.

He said that the Bank Manager claimed that he had gone to offer Friday prayers and in the meantime over 2 lakh rupees have been looted from the bank.

“If the bank was open, would they depute only one employee there,” he said, adding that there was no bank guard deployed and even there were no CCTV cameras installed in the branch but still they are verifying the incident.

About the gunshots by the robbers, the SSP said that if the fire would have been opened it would have at least hit something/some surface.