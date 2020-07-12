Plea in SC challenges 100% domicile reservation in public employment in J&K

A Ladakh-based lawyer has moved the Supreme Court to challenge 100 per cent reservation for domiciles in public employment in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Sunday.

And again wrote, “the rules notified accord a blanket 100 per cent reservation which is fraught with the impending possibility of being struck down by the supreme court” in my column, Domicile: No rights, only rules” in @GreaterKashmir on June 16th,2020. https://t.co/pUhv8KlNR5— Haseeb Drabu (@HaseebDrabu) July 12, 2020

In his plea, lawyer Najmul Huda has challenged sections 3A, 5A, 6, 7 and 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (decentralisation and recruitment) Act, 2010, as violative of Article 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, reported Live Law.

The matter is listed for consideration on July 15.