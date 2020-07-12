Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 12, 2020, 1:24 PM

Plea in SC challenges 100% domicile reservation in public employment in J&K

The matter is listed for consideration on July 15.
A Ladakh-based lawyer has moved the Supreme Court to challenge 100 per cent reservation for domiciles in public employment in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Sunday.

In his plea, lawyer Najmul Huda has challenged sections 3A, 5A, 6, 7 and 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (decentralisation and recruitment) Act, 2010, as violative of Article 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, reported Live Law.

The matter is listed for consideration on July 15.

