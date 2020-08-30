India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justice.

Imam Hussain’s emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives strength to many, the prime minister said.

“We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many,” Modi said in a tweet.

