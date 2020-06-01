PM pitches for new tech in healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought a discussion on advances in telemedicine, use of “Make in India” products in the healthcare and the use of IT tools in medical sector for a healthier society.

Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, he sought a discussion on whether new models can be conceived that make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.

Referring to the “Make in India” programme, he said the initial gains made in this field make him optimistic. “Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

Modi said IT-related tools for healthier societies can be of great help.

“I am sure you have heard of Arogya Setu. Twelve crore health-conscious people have downloaded it. This has been very helpful in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.