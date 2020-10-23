PM slams opposition for seeking restoration of Article 370 in J-K

In his first poll rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the alleged reign of crime and loot during the 15-year rule of the RJD and also targeted the opposition for “daring” to seek votes in the state while seeking restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi sought to vote for another term of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he had been working with the JD(U) president only for the last three-four years and that the state had seen much speedier development in this period.

Kumar had returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2017 after fighting against it in the last assembly polls in 2015.

Referring to the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers, including those from Bihar, in Galwan Valley while fighting Chinese troops, he hit out at the opposition.

“They are saying they will restore Article 370 if they come to power. Look at their audacity, they are still daring to seek votes from the people of Bihar. Isn’t this insult of the sentiments of Bihar which sends its sons and daughters to borders to protect the country?” he said.

He accused the opposition of siding with forces which are conspiring to weaken India by promising to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if it comes to power.

Referring to the Galwan clash, Modi said the sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let ‘Mother’ India’s head bow.

The soldiers of Bihar were also martyred in the Pulwama attack, he noted.

Asserting that the Kumar-led government had worked for the state’s development, he said its continuation is necessary to fulfill the hopes with which people had voted for the NDA at the Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A “double-engine” government, he said referring to the NDA ruling at the Centre and the state as well, will ensure Bihar’s development at a fast pace.