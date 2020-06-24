Kashmir, Latest News
Sopore ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 3:14 PM

Police arrest four militant associates in Sopore

“Involved in grenade lobbing on Police Post Putkha”
Representational Pic
Police in Sopore along with security forces have arrested four militant associates linked to proscribed outfit LeT, a spokesman said today.

Sopore police along with 52RR and CRPF during cordon and search operation at Muqam Putkha and Chanpora Athoora areas of Sopore have arrested four militant associates identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan all residents of  Putkha and Suhail Ahmed Ganie resident of Chanpora, Athoora, he said, in a statement.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in case FIR No. 48/2020 of Police Station Tarzoo which pertains to lobbing of grenade on Police Post Putkha which was assigned to them by an active militants of LeT Fayaz Ahmed War @ Umar and a Foreign terrorist @ Usman as a qualifying test to join their ranks,” added the statement.

As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of LeT operating in the area, read the statement.

Besides other unlawful activities, it said, they were also found in touch with the active militants through social media.

Further investigation in the matter is in progress, read the statement further.

